32,336 Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 237,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,774 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.56. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

