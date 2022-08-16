24,198 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Corning by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Insider Activity

Corning Price Performance

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

