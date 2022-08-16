1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.46.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $212,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
1Life Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
