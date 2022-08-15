Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 808 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $745,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $421.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.82. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $326.70 and a 12 month high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

