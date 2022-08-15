Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,462 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $158.33 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.08.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

