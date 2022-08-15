Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $90.00 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

