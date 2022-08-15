Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $54.38 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

