Wade G W & Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,573 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 3.1 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

