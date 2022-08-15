State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 20.2% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of STT opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

