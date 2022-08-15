Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Stock Up 1.5 %
SRE opened at $166.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.18. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
