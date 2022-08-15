Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.