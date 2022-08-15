Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $34,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,513 shares of company stock worth $16,902,600. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY opened at $264.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

