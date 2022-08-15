Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $421.75 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

