Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 117,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 20,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

