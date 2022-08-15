Oak Thistle LLC Invests $268,000 in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Price Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

