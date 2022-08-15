NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $3,108,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in NiSource by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 798,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after buying an additional 701,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

