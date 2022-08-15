NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $119.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.04. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,672,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

