NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 13,161 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Up 1.1 %

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

