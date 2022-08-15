Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 43,279 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43,279 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $206.47 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.58.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

