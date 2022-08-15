Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 166.3% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $863,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $110.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

