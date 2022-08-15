Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $82.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

