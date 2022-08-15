Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

CARR stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

