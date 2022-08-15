Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHC opened at $605.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $533.77 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.91.

Graham Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

