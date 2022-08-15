Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 2,769 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $56.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

