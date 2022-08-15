Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,537 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $117.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

