Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 194 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 10.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $381.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.39 and its 200 day moving average is $346.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

