MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Lowered by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,081.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $761.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $924.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

