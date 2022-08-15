Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,095 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $61.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

