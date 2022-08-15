Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Repligen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $251.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,714 shares of company stock worth $10,142,648. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.