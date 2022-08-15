Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $99.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

