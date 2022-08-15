JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a market cap of $358.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

