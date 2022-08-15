Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,672,083. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $119.91 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

