Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $279,000 Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $42.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

