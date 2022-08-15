Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

