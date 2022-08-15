Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $94.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

