Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after buying an additional 1,441,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

