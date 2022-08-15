Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

