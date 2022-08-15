Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $84,657,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 431,580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bunge by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after buying an additional 188,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bunge by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,635,000 after purchasing an additional 162,677 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock opened at $101.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.