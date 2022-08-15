Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 62,795 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,621 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 62,795 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 312,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.7 %

AAL opened at $15.25 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

