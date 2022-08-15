Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $299.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

