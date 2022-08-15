Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.34 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ stock opened at $157.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -184.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,807,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,093 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,900. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

