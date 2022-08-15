B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,785 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,232,000 after buying an additional 3,002,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $14.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

