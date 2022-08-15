B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 23,602 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,602 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,317,000 after acquiring an additional 149,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $54.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.