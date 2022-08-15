B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

