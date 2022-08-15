B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $181.68 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.