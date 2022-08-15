B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Stock Performance

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

