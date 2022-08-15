B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $208.32 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,471.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.39.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

