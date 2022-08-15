B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.24 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

