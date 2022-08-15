B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,212 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $32.47 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

