B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,133 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,488 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,707 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 352,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

